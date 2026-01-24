The Sh51 Million Scam: Fake Diplomat’s Deceptive Canadian Dream

A fraudulent conman posing as a Canadian consular official has swindled dozens of Kenyans out of over Sh51 million, leaving a trail of shattered hopes and empty bank accounts. The scam, led by Brian Reeves Obare, unfolded under the guise of offering lucrative jobs and life-changing opportunities in Canada, but turned into a nightmare for over 50 victims.

The False Embassy Promise

Operating in the heart of Nairobi’s business district, Obare posed as a senior figure in the Canadian Embassy. His convincing act included the use of official-sounding jargon, forged documents, and impeccable confidence. Witnesses who testified in court describe how he used Embassy House as his base of operations, a location that gave him an air of legitimacy. “He had the jargon, he had the papers, he even had the confidence,” said Lidia Nyagala, a travel consultant involved in the case. “We never suspected he was a fraud until our clients were detained at the airport.”

Obare’s method was both calculated and thorough. He convinced victims—many of whom were teachers, nurses, and other professionals seeking a better future—to pay up to Sh450,000 each for processing fees, passports, birth certificates, and biometrics. In exchange, they were promised fake visas and a one-way ticket to Canada. However, upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the victims learned the devastating truth: the visas were fraudulent, and their dreams had been sold out from under them.

The Fallout and Aftermath

The scam, which netted Obare a staggering Sh51 million (approximately USD 330,000), led to the detainment and deportation of several victims. They were intercepted in Addis Ababa and Dubai and faced travel bans, further compounding their misery. The victims, some of whom had even sold their land or livestock to finance their “new lives,” were left destitute. They were forced to confront the brutal reality that their hopes for a future abroad had been nothing but an illusion.

For many, the emotional toll is incalculable. One victim, who broke down in tears outside the courtroom, shared how he had been sold a false future. “He looked me in the eye and promised me a future. Now I am grounded, broke, and broken,” the victim said.

The trial of Obare, now underway at Milimani Law Courts under Magistrate Paul Mutai, is shedding light on how a single individual managed to perpetrate such a large-scale fraud. The case highlights the vulnerability of Kenyans, especially in a nation where youth unemployment has reached crisis levels, making people desperate for any opportunity to escape economic hardship.

As the investigation continues, many are asking how such a scheme could go unnoticed for so long, especially when it was orchestrated within the shadows of official institutions. For now, the victims are left to pick up the pieces, with justice still out of reach and their hard-earned money gone.