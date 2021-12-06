The SEC has opened an investigation into Donald Trump’s SPAC.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special-purpose acquisition firm that seeks to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, according to the company.

Trump hopes to compete with Facebook and Twitter by launching TRUTH, a social media site that will enable “an open, free, and honest global dialogue without discriminating against political philosophy.”

Regulators are looking into Trump’s new media company’s funding https://t.co/2qXaqQlhZJ Nobody is above the law, and there may have been serious securities law violations during the proposed merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump’s media company. pic.twitter.com/NutUcMZRCPNobody is above the law—and there may have been serious securities law violations during the proposed merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump’s media company. I’m delighted that @SECGov and @FINRA are looking into this. https://t.co/0lAhtFTdji According to the Washington Post, shares of Digital World’s Acquisition Corp soared 800 percent after the acquisition was disclosed, prompting the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to investigate.

According to CNBC, the two federal regulators’ probe was described in an 8-K filing that was detailed in the terms of a private investment in public equities whose subscribers will receive shares worth $33.60 per share.

The SEC and FINRA probes were revealed at the very end of the documents. The DWAC has not found any violations of laws or malfeasance, according to the authorities.

The DWAC’s petition comes only three weeks after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, requested that SEC Chair Gary Gensler investigate the shady transaction. The DWAC “may have committed securities violations by holding private and unreported merger conversations as early as May 2021, while omitting this information [SEC] filing and other public statements,” according to Warren.