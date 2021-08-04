The Role Of CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo In Attempting To Save Brother Andrew Cuomo is the governor of New York.

According to a report from the New York Attorney General’s office, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, advised the troubled politician on how to deal to sexual harassment allegations.

An email from Gov. Cuomo’s chief of staff, Josh Vlasto, to Chris and others in the governor’s inner circle on Feb. 28 about how the governor should deal to sexual harassment charges by Charlotte Bennett was included in an appendix to Attorney General Letitia James’ report. Peter Ajemian, the governor’s communications director, copied Chris in a sequence of emails dated Feb. 27. The group seems to agree that denying the charges while praising Bennett’s hard work as an employee was the best course of action.

On the afternoon of Feb. 28, Gov. Cuomo issued a statement on his official website that nearly echoed the email Vlasto had written earlier that day. “At work, I pretend to be lighthearted and crack jokes that I believe are amusing. “I do, on occasion, tease folks in a good-natured manner,” the statement stated.

Investigators found it “revealing and consistent with the Executive Chamber’s overall approach that, when faced with allegations of sexual harassment brought against the Governor, the inner circle of confidantes brought in to control and direct the response included a number of individuals with no official role in the Executive Chamber,” according to James’s report.

Even though they had no formal positions or commitments “to the State,” Gov. Cuomo’s confidantes “were consistently presented with secret and often privileged information,” according to the study. One of the governor’s confidants, Chris Cuomo, was named by James’ investigators as one of the governor’s confidants.

The report came after a five-month examination investigating claims made against the governor. It was determined that 11 women were touched, kissed, or received provocative comments by Governor Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo claimed in a video message released after James’ investigation was released that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual advances.” The governor claimed he “would not be diverted from” doing his job, as if in reaction to calls for his resignation.

Governor Cuomo should resign, according to President Joe Biden. Cuomo’s resignation has also been demanded by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

IBT has reached out to CNN for comment, and we will update this story if we hear back.