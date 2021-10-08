The Kabul bomber who killed US troops was released from Biden’s abandoned Bagram base prison.

Multiple reports revealed that the ISIS-K suicide bomber who killed 13 American service members and hundreds of other civilians in Kabul on Aug. 26 was imprisoned at Bagram Air Base just days before the attack, raising more questions about the chaos that occurred in the final days of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to CNN, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., who was briefed on the topic by national security officials as well as two other US officials, the suicide bomber was released from the Parwan jail in Kabul few days before the terrorist attack. The prison sits on the grounds of the Bagram air base, which was abandoned by American soldiers in July.

Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri was designated as the suicide bomber by ISIS-K, and two US officials confirmed his identification to the source.

The Taliban took over the Parwan prison and the Pul-e-Charkhi prison, both near Kabul, in mid-August, according to a regional counter-terrorism source. Taliban insurgents, as well as ISIS-K terrorists, were released during the takeover, according to officials.

On Aug. 26, one of the liberated ISIS-K terrorists carried out a horrific attack at the Abbey Gate, killing approximately 200 people, including 13 American service members. Calvert was quoted by Fox News as saying, “Security officials have now confirmed to me that the Aug. 26 Kabul bomber was a known ISIS-K militant.” “There were 7,000 terrorists, the worst of the terrorists, confined there, apart from other terrorists.” He was one of them, we believe,” he added.

New information concerning the attacker’s release from prison before the Kabul incident “is obviously a significant matter,” according to Calvert, who added that “the administration is trying to avoid it right now.”

At the time of the bombing, American citizens and Afghan allies were being evacuated from the Kabul airport. Republicans are asking if keeping any US military presence at the Bagram air base would have helped avert additional disruption, according to Business Insider. The Biden administration is dealing with rising doubts over the evacuation attempts and total pull-out of soldiers.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called the decision to leave the air base without some US presence “one of the worst military errors in US history.”

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have both backed the decision not to leave. Brief News from Washington Newsday.