The Hustler’s Gamble: Ruto Vows to Double 2022 Vote Tally in 2027

In an audacious political forecast, President William Ruto has pledged to secure a landslide victory in the 2027 elections, declaring that he will win “twice as many votes” as he did in his narrow 2022 triumph. Addressing a roadside crowd, the President’s bold prediction comes at a time when Kenya’s cost of living crisis has dampened some of the early fervor of his “Hustler Nation” movement.

Ruto’s Confidence Amid Economic Strains

Ruto’s victory in 2022 was a close call, securing 7.1 million votes to Raila Odinga’s 6.9 million. However, the President’s calculation hinges on his administration’s delivery on significant infrastructure projects, including the controversial housing levy. Ruto is betting that tangible outcomes in these areas will outweigh the ongoing economic hardships, enabling him to double his support base in 2027.

“Those making noise on social media do not vote,” Ruto said, dismissing online criticism that has followed his administration’s policies. He argued that the true electorate lies in rural areas, where development initiatives are beginning to take shape. This marked a key part of his re-election strategy, positioning his government’s progress as the driving force of his campaign.

Filling the Opposition Void

The President’s confidence is further buoyed by the current state of disarray within the opposition ranks. With Azimio struggling to chart a post-Raila future, Ruto sees an opportunity to capitalize on a fractured opposition. A divided opposition, he believes, will further solidify his chances for re-election.

As the head of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Ruto’s campaign is also focused on expanding his party’s presence in traditionally opposition-heavy regions, such as Nyanza and the Coast. Through targeted development projects, Ruto aims to convert infrastructure investments into votes—a tactic that has shown mixed results in past Kenyan elections.

Despite critics who argue that Ruto should focus on governance rather than campaigning, the President’s political playbook appears to seamlessly blend the two. Every project ribbon cutting, he insists, is part of the broader campaign narrative.

With 600 days until the 2027 election, the question remains: is Ruto’s optimism a well-calculated move or merely hubris? One thing is certain—he is not on the defensive but already on the offensive for the next election.