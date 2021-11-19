The House passes a historic $1.9 trillion budget bill. Bill, resurrect yourself.

As Congress prepares for Thanksgiving break, House Democrats passed the Build Back Better bill by a vote of 220-213. President Joe Biden’s economic and legislative agenda has revolved around the $1.9 trillion bill.

The vote comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, staged an 8-hour filibuster to block his colleagues from voting on the bill on Thursday night. The final price tag from the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the law would add $160 billion to the deficit over the next ten years, since determining how the program would be paid for was a key sticking point for moderate Democrats.

Childcare, universal preschool, four weeks of paid family and medical leave, renewable energy tax incentives, a one-year child tax credit, eldercare, college assistance, $150 billion in affordable housing assistance, Medicaid expansion, a $35 insulin cap, and enhanced Obamacare subsidies will all be included in the bill. Multimillionaire taxes will be increased, and corporations will be subject to a 15% tax.

“With the passage of the Build Back Better Act, we, the Democratic Congress, are cementing our place in our democracy’s long and proud history by passing legislation that will be the bedrock of America’s health and financial security,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stated.

The battle will now go to the Senate, where moderates Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) may delete measures from the plan before it reaches Biden’s desk. By voting a reconciliation vote, all 50 Democratic Senators will be required to ensure that the bill becomes law.

“I want to express my gratitude to Speaker Pelosi, House leadership, and every House member who fought so hard and voted to approve this law. The House of Representatives has proceeded on crucial and consequential components of my legislative agenda for the second time in just two weeks,” Biden said in a statement.