The End of the Global Order: Carney’s Stark Warning at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a grim reality check to global leaders, declaring that the US-led “rules-based international order” is dead and warning that middle powers must adapt or face dire consequences.

Speaking to an audience of political and business elites, Carney described the current moment as a “rupture” rather than a mere transition, marking the collapse of the post-World War II global system. The speech resonated with an urgent warning: the world is no longer moving toward greater cooperation but spiraling into a new era of raw power politics.

Carney Calls for Middle Powers to Unite

With US President Donald Trump poised to arrive in Davos to assert his aggressive agenda—including demands for Greenland’s annexation—Carney’s remarks took on an even more ominous tone. “A system of intensifying great power rivalry,” Carney explained, “where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion,” is now the dominant global dynamic.

For nations like Kenya, which depend heavily on open trade routes and foreign investments, this shift presents a grave threat. The systems that once shielded smaller countries from the whims of superpowers are evaporating, replaced by what Carney calls “raw transactionalism.” For these middle powers, survival may depend on building new alliances that don’t rely on the unpredictable behavior of major global players.

Carney’s most striking quote echoed through the auditorium: “Middle powers must act together, because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.” His call was clear—without solidarity, smaller nations risk being left vulnerable as the great powers divide the world into economic “fortresses.”

Rejection of Nostalgia for Past Global Structures

Although Carney did not mention Trump by name, the US President’s influence loomed large in the speech. The Canadian Prime Minister criticized the idea of returning to a nostalgic era where the United States played the role of global “policeman.” Instead, he framed the future as a more fragmented, dangerous world, where survival will require resilience and a rethinking of traditional alliances.

The implications for the Global South are stark. Carney emphasized that sovereignty in this new global landscape means the ability to adapt: diversifying trade partners, building domestic strength, and focusing on resilience over reliance on outdated global frameworks. As world leaders gather in the Swiss Alps this week, Carney’s message could serve as a stark warning that the old order is gone, and the rules of the game are changing forever.