The assets of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis increased by 20% in 2020.

Since 2019, Ronald Dion DeSantis, a Republican politician, has been the governor of Florida. His net worth and assets climbed by 20% in 2020, according to his most recent tax filing.

The lawmaker’s net worth increased from $291,449 at the end of 2019 to $348,832 at the end of December 2020. The Republican’s assets increased by $57,383, nearly doubling from his first year as governor of Florida. The increase in the politician’s net worth was revealed in a financial disclosure report posted on the Florida Commission on Ethics’ website on Monday.

The deadline for filing yearly disclosure reports for elected state officials is July 1. They must disclose their assets and financial situation as of the previous year’s end. Officials must reveal estimated net worth, assets worth more than $1,000, liabilities worth more than $1,000, and income information in the report, according to Click Orlando.

According to the Republican’s 2020 report, DeSantis’ compensation for his role as governor of Florida in 2020 was $134,181.24. He also disclosed that he owns a $235,000 USAA account, a $105,755 government thrift savings plan, and a $30,302 Florida Retirement System account (FRS).

The value of the Republican governor’s USAA asset has increased by $29,500 since his 2019 declaration, when it was valued at $205,500. His holdings in the Thrift Savings Plan and the FRS also increased by $7,985 and $16,293, respectively.

DeSantis also paid $3,605 on a Sallie Mae student loan, lowering the outstanding total from $25,830 in 2019 to $22,225 in 2020, according to the report. The lawmaker did not declare any real-estate interests, despite the fact that he lives in the governor’s mansion and earlier sold his Ponte Vedra Beach home for $460,000 in March 2019, according to property records in St. Johns County.

DeSantis’ increase in assets and net worth from 2019 to 2020 is a significant increase over his previous statement from 2018 to 2019. During the year he ran for governor, the Republican disclosed a net worth of $283,604.52, which was almost $7,800 less than the year before.