The 5 Billion Shilling Shake-up: Muthoka Sells Transglobal Cargo to Turkish Giant

In a move that has rocked Nairobi’s business community, billionaire Peter Muthoka has completed a major deal, selling Transglobal Cargo Centre to Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation for KSh 5.2 billion ($40.1 million). The sale marks a significant shift in Kenya’s logistics landscape, particularly at the bustling Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where Transglobal controls 33% of the export cargo.

Strategic Shifts and New Ownership

The transaction gives Çelebi Aviation full control of Transglobal, which operates under the name Africa Flight Services (AFS). AFS has long been a key player in East Africa’s cargo hub, making the deal not just a business transaction but a reshaping of the region’s logistics infrastructure. Muthoka, whose influence extends across both business and political spheres in Kenya, has now handed over a vital piece of the national export network. The move also sees him exit at a time when Kenya’s cargo industry is seeing a boom.

“I have sold to build,” Muthoka said in a statement, hinting at his plans to diversify into new ventures. Sources close to the deal suggest that mounting debt, linked to upgrades of the Transglobal facility, played a role in Muthoka’s decision to sell. The KSh 5.2 billion cash infusion not only clears those debts but also provides capital for Muthoka’s remaining flagship company, Acceler Global Logistics.

What This Means for the Market

Çelebi’s acquisition of Transglobal is viewed as a strategic leap into East Africa’s competitive logistics market. With no need to set up a new operation from the ground up, Çelebi immediately gains dominance in one of the busiest airfreight hubs in the region. CEO Dave Dorner described Kenya as the “gateway for trade across the region,” reinforcing the country’s role as a critical node in global commerce.

The deal was approved by Kenya’s Competition Authority, which assured that the acquisition would not hinder market competition. However, local players are concerned. The entry of Turkish capital and technology into Kenya’s logistics industry is expected to make the competition fiercer, particularly in the flower and vegetable export sectors. Industry insiders predict that the battle for dominance will intensify, as local companies are forced to adapt to Çelebi’s global reach and advanced infrastructure.

For the Kenyan workforce, the sale raises concerns about job security. Transglobal, a major employer in Nairobi’s Embakasi area, provides hundreds of jobs, ranging from logistics personnel to customs agents. While Çelebi has promised “new opportunities,” labor unions are wary, questioning whether the company’s drive for efficiency will result in job cuts. Will these new opportunities come at the expense of local workers?

As Muthoka walks away from the deal, his legacy as one of Kenya’s most astute dealmakers remains intact. Having built Transglobal from scratch and navigated both the global and local challenges of the logistics sector, he exits at the peak of the market. As Çelebi Aviation takes over, it’s clear that the face of Kenyan logistics is about to undergo a dramatic transformation.