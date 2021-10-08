Texas will appeal a judge’s temporary ban on a law that prohibits abortion after six weeks.

Texas is appealing a federal judge’s decision to halt the implementation of a stringent abortion legislation that prohibits the practice as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, “We disagree with the Court’s ruling and have already begun steps to appeal it to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.” “For me, the sanctity of human life is and always will be a paramount priority.” Paxton will take the matter to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which is conservative.

After taking effect on Sept. 1, the Texas law was stopped on Wednesday. The lawsuit is likely to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Judge Robert Pitman of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia declared the draconian abortion ban, known as S.B. 8, a “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right. Pitman, a Barack Obama appointee, said the statute was designed to circumvent a woman’s constitutional safeguards in order to obtain an abortion, and that women had been “unlawfully prohibited from exerting control over their own lives.” Pitman’s decision was applauded by pro-choice activists.

“Texans have been denied abortion access for more than a month as a result of an unlawful statute that should never have been passed. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said, “The remedy granted by the court today is long overdue, and we are happy that the Department of Justice moved expeditiously to seek it.”

According to the Washington Post, one of Texas’ leading abortion providers indicated that facilities would soon resume offering abortions to women up to 18 weeks pregnant.

“This is ultimately the legacy of Roe v. Wade,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Texas Right To Life. “You have activist judges bending over backwards, twisting precedent, bending the law, in order to accommodate to the abortion business.” “These activist judges will start with their conclusion: that abortion is a so-called constitutional right, and then go backwards.”