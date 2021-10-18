Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Students From School Sports Heads

After passing the House and Senate last week, a Texas bill prohibiting transgender students from participating in their changed-gender sports team is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

Texas Republicans are on their fourth effort to approve the law. Transgender children could only compete in sports that corresponded to their birth certificate gender.

State Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican who represents a district that includes sections of Harris County, the nation’s third-most populous county, introduced the bill.

According to CBS News, Swanson said in defense of her bill, “This is all about girls and protecting them in our [University Interscholastic League] sports.” “I’m ecstatic that we have today to stand up for our daughters, grandkids, and all of our Texas females.” On Friday, the Senate voted 19-12 to pass the law, and the House voted to concur on Sunday.

The measure would overturn the University Interscholastic League, which now handles these interscholastic competition-related cases. Transgender students have previously been allowed to play on teams with altered birth certificates.

Abbot has stated that he supports such legislation. “The Texas Legislature is working on a bill to codify it, which I will sign,” he stated at a Fox News town hall in April. LGBTQ groups, on the other hand, perceive the bill as an attempt by Republicans to appear as if they are “doing something” while other issues go awry.

“They have a broken electricity infrastructure and a Covid crisis, yet they’re gerrymandering and targeting trans kids and reproductive rights,” Kate Oakley, state legislative director and senior attorney for the Human Rights Campaign, told NBC News.

The Texas House and Senate have passed HB 25, an anti-transgender sports legislation, and it is anticipated to be signed into law.

