Tanzanian Tycoon Edha Nahdi Bets Sh25.8bn on Portland Cement’s Revitalization

Tanzanian billionaire Edha Nahdi is set to transform Kenya’s cement industry with a Sh25.8 billion investment aimed at modernizing the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPC). The capital injection, the largest of its kind in Kenya’s manufacturing sector in the last decade, follows Nahdi’s acquisition of a 68.7% controlling stake in the company, positioning him as a key player in the region’s construction market.

Investment to Modernize Aging Facilities

In a move that signals a new era for East Africa Portland Cement, Nahdi’s conglomerate, Amsons Group, has announced plans to overhaul the cement giant’s outdated facilities. The investment will target the modernization of the plant’s kilns and the expansion of production capacity, aiming to address years of inefficiencies and mounting debts. An insider from Amsons explained, “Portland has the heritage, but it needs the hardware,” highlighting that the goal is not only to acquire shares but to shape the future of Kenya’s infrastructure.

The overhaul will position EAPC to compete more effectively with its regional rivals, particularly as Amsons also recently acquired Bamburi Cement. This consolidation of two of Kenya’s top cement manufacturers under one roof will give Amsons unprecedented control over cement supply and pricing across East Africa. This strategic move could potentially overshadow local competitors like Devki, who now face greater pressure to innovate or fall behind.

Market Reaction and Government Endorsement

The news of the investment has already had a positive impact on EAPC’s share price, which has surged on the Nairobi Securities Exchange as investors anticipate a turnaround. The Kenyan government, which holds a minority stake in the company, has expressed support for the deal, viewing it as a strong endorsement of the country’s manufacturing sector. The investment is seen as a vote of confidence in Kenya’s growing demand for cement, which has been fueled by ongoing infrastructure projects and an expanding construction sector.

The deal also underscores the shifting dynamics in East Africa’s industrial sector, with Dar es Salaam increasingly emerging as the regional epicenter for construction. Nahdi’s bold investment marks his commitment to dominating Kenya’s cement market, with the Sh25.8 billion capital injection setting the stage for increased competition and innovation. As Kenya’s appetite for cement shows no signs of slowing, the pressure is on local producers to rise to the challenge or risk being left behind.