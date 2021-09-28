Taliban were warned to stay out of Kabul by a top US general, but they just rolled in.

According to a report, a top US general met with Taliban leaders in Qatar, including Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, to warn them to keep their fighters out of Kabul for a few more days until the American troop pullout was implemented or face airstrikes, but the insurgent group still charged into Kabul during pullout operations.

Three senior defense sources told NBC News that Gen. Frank McKenzie, the chief of the US Central Command, spoke with Baradar and gave him a chart with a circle around Kabul. The circle encircled the capital city for around 20 to 30 kilometers. McKenzie stated that the US will complete its troop departure as soon as feasible, but warned the Taliban not to obstruct the process.

Taliban leaders are said to have agreed not to obstruct the withdrawal, but that some of their fighters were already stationed within the defined area and elsewhere. They added Taliban fighters will not be evacuated from their stations. The leaders of the rebel group went on to offer a security liaison for the Kabul airport, but the next day, they forced their way into the city without retaliation from the US.

The three senior defense officials also claimed that the State Department and White House officials were uninterested in a US military plan to evacuate at-risk Afghan allies who had previously worked alongside American soldiers. The report was disputed by two top government officials.

On condition of anonymity, a State Department official told the New York Times earlier this month that US officials turned away certain Afghan military interpreters and key U.S. friends from the Kabul airport in order to favor green card holders and American residents.

The State Department, on the other hand, rejected the story, saying that its “overriding objective remains to get as many individuals as possible on leaving planes as swiftly as feasible” in a statement to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, top Pentagon officials are scheduled to face tough questions from Congress over the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Afghan government’s quick demise after the Taliban captured Kabul last month.

McKenzie is slated to testify at the hearing before Congress. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will both testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

