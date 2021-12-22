Student Loan Crisis in the United States: Biden Extends Moratorium Until May 1

After his last September extension expired this month, President Biden extended the federal moratorium on student loans until May 1. The extension comes as the pandemic continues to spread across the country, making it more difficult for the 43 million loan borrowers to keep up with their payments.

“We understand that millions of student loan debtors are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and will require additional time before starting payments.” Given these factors, my administration has decided to extend the moratorium on federal student loan repayments for another 90 days, until May 1, 2022,” Biden stated.

President Biden has the power to erase student debt with a stroke of his pen.

That’s all there is to it.

He should exercise his position and bring urgently needed help to millions of people.

Child Tax Credits will expire and student loans will resume in a matter of weeks if BBB is postponed. Working families could lose tens of thousands of dollars per month if costs rise.

That alone should prompt @POTUS to take action on student loans, either through a moratorium or cancellation.

The moratorium was enacted by former President Trump in March 2020 and has been extended by both governments since then. Biden’s decision comes despite mounting pressure from his Democratic colleagues and voters to act, given that the United States has a record $1.7 trillion in student debt.

“The Omicron variation is a frightening reminder that the pandemic remains a significant threat, and Americans cannot be crushed by student debt while dealing with this health and economic disaster,” said Natalia Abrams, President of the Student Debt Crisis Center.

In the United States, the Omicron variety now accounts for 73 percent of coronavirus cases.

According to the Brookings Institution, Black students owe an average of $7,400 more in loans per year than white students, amounting to $25,000 more over a four-year period.

After Manchin sunk BBB, @AOC slammed Biden’s executive authority for “delaying and underutilizing” Democratic objectives including student debt and climate change.

“Now is the time for Biden to use his executive authority.”

with the help of @omaseddiq https://t.co/VXiay0L6d1 One of Biden's main campaign promises was to wipe off all student loan debt for all borrowers, but he has yet to follow through. Under section 432A line 6 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which empowers the Education Secretary to "enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or.