Steele said that a video of Trump watching prostitutes urinate ‘probably’ exists, but Russia hasn’t released it.

Former British spy Christopher Steele believes that former US President Donald Trump’s infamous “pee tape” footage exists and is in the hands of Russians.

The former British agent argued on Sunday’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” that the Russian government hasn’t revealed the iconic recording because Trump provided it “quite good value” while in the White House.

He told Stephanopoulos, “I think it probably does [exist].” “I believe the Russians believed they got a lot of value out of Donald Trump while he was president of the United States, so it didn’t need to be published.” The iconic “pee tape,” which Steele first stated in his dossier, reportedly depicts Trump in the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow, witnessing two prostitutes conduct sexual acts, including peeing on a bed that the Obamas had slept on before.

The FSB, Russia’s major national security service, allegedly filmed the incident because microphones and hidden cameras were put in several of the Ritz-rooms. Carlton’s According to the dossier, the “golden showers” allegedly occurred in 2013, when Trump was set to attend the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, before he was even president.

So yet, no proof has been found to support the existence of the tape. The individuals who alerted Steele about the “pee tape” did not witness or speak to the prostitutes purportedly involved in the incident, according to Jane Mayer, an author for The New Yorker.

“The claim was ascribed to four persons,” Mayer wrote, “but their reports were secondhand—no one had witnessed the event or tracked down a prostitute, and one spoke broadly about ’embarrassing material.”

The accusation has also been disputed by Trump. According to The Washington Post, he stated he’s “not into golden showers” during a private speech at a Republic donor conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

According to The Cut, in a book authored by James Comey, the former FBI director also said that Trump consistently disputed the existence of the tape.

“I have a fear of germs.” I would never allow people to pee on each other in my presence. “No way,” Trump is said to have told him.

Steele is a Russian expert and former MI6 spy. He worked for Fusion GPS, a private political research business that was eventually recruited by the Hillary Clinton team to investigate Trump’s possible ties to Russia.