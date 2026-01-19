Starmer Urges “Calm” Amid Growing Tensions with Trump Over Greenland

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rejected the idea of retaliatory tariffs against the United States, advocating for “calm discussion” instead, after Donald Trump threatened to impose severe tariffs on UK imports if his controversial bid to purchase Greenland is not supported. The escalating diplomatic row has thrust Downing Street into a precarious position, seeking to balance its alliance with the US while safeguarding the UK economy.

The standoff, which has raised eyebrows across Europe, centers on Trump’s insistence that the UK and other European nations back his acquisition of Greenland from Denmark. In response, the former president has warned of a 10% tariff on British goods, with the possibility of this rising to 25% by June if his proposal is blocked. While many view Trump’s actions as political posturing, they have sparked serious concerns within UK government circles.

Diplomatic Standoff

In an emergency press conference at Downing Street, Starmer struck a measured tone, acknowledging the gravity of the situation but maintaining that a trade war was not the right course of action. “Tariffs are in no one’s interest,” he said, urging a diplomatic solution to the impasse. “The future of Greenland is a matter for Denmark and the people of Greenland, but we cannot allow this to dismantle the trans-Atlantic alliance.”

The UK Prime Minister’s call for calm comes in stark contrast to the European Union’s stance, which has suggested countermeasures if Trump follows through with his tariff threats. Starmer, however, firmly ruled out any retaliatory action from the UK. “That would be the wrong thing to do,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of protecting British exporters and keeping the economic relationship with the US stable.

In an interview, Starmer also referenced the UK’s security interests, highlighting that maintaining good relations with the US is essential for the country’s nuclear deterrent and intelligence sharing. “Our primary duty is national security,” he acknowledged, reinforcing the UK’s delicate position in the face of Trump’s demands.

The Opposition Responds

The PM’s handling of the crisis has not been without criticism. Some, including Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, have condemned Starmer’s refusal to take a stronger stance. Davey had even suggested cancelling King Charles’s upcoming state visit to the US, an idea Starmer quickly dismissed. “We don’t do that by pretending we haven’t got differences,” he said, reiterating his commitment to dialogue over escalation.

As the February 1 deadline looms, British businesses are increasingly worried about the potential fallout. The UK economy, already facing pressures from global challenges, is now caught in a geopolitical gamble over a real estate deal that may never come to fruition. With Trump’s deadline fast approaching, both the US and the UK appear to be navigating a diplomatic minefield, with the economic impact still uncertain.