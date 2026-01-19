Sowore Faces Fresh Cyberbullying Charges After Calling Tinubu “Criminal”

Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore has been rearraigned on charges of cyberbullying after labeling President Bola Tinubu a “criminal” in a social media post. This new development comes as the Nigerian government drops its case against Meta (Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter), signaling a shift in strategy.

The activist, best known for founding the online platform Sahara Reporters, pleaded not guilty to the charges of cyberstalking and causing public disorder. His defiance sets the stage for a significant court battle, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the Nigerian state and digital activists.

The State’s Shift in Tactics

In a notable legal maneuver, the Nigerian Federal Government has decided to discontinue proceedings against the global tech giants Meta and X, which had initially been implicated in the case. This retreat signals a calculated shift in approach, opting to focus solely on the local activist. Prosecuting the global platforms presented a formidable challenge, both legally and diplomatically. By isolating Sowore, the government has made a strategic move to target a domestic figure, maintaining a tighter grip on control.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over the weaponization of cybercrime laws, a trend observed in several African nations, including Uganda and Kenya. Governments are increasingly using digital platforms’ regulations to curb dissent, often targeting individual users and activists who challenge the status quo.

Sowore’s Stance and Legal Strategy

During his court appearance, Sowore reiterated his position that his posts were forms of protected political speech, aimed at holding the government accountable. The charges against him reflect a broader trend of using legal frameworks to restrict free speech, especially when it challenges powerful political figures.

Despite the legal hurdles, Sowore remains a prominent figure in the #RevolutionNow movement, which he spearheads. His consistent criticism of President Tinubu, along with his calls for systemic change, have positioned him as a key figure in Nigeria’s ongoing digital activism landscape. As the case continues, it will not only determine the fate of Sowore but could also serve as a precedent for similar cases in other African nations grappling with the regulation of digital discourse.

For Sowore, this case is more than just a legal battle; it represents a fight for the very rights of citizens to speak truth to power online, a battle that extends beyond Nigeria’s borders. While the case has been adjourned, it remains a potent symbol of the growing struggle for free speech in Africa’s most populous country.