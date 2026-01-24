Somaliland President Seeks Investment Deals with Eric Trump at Davos

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has made an unexpected diplomatic move, meeting with Eric Trump, the son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In a bold pitch for international recognition, President Abdi presented a business-focused strategy to draw U.S. investment into the region, particularly targeting the strategic Berbera Port.

Business-First Diplomacy

The meeting, which took place in the Swiss Alps against the backdrop of the prestigious gathering of global leaders, marks a shift in Somaliland’s diplomatic approach. Rather than pursuing traditional statehood recognition through global institutions, Abdi has sought to leverage the potential of Somaliland’s economic assets to court international business. In particular, the Berbera Port, situated on the Horn of Africa’s coastline, was highlighted as an emerging logistics hub, capable of linking East Africa’s 300 million consumers to global markets, bypassing the increasingly volatile Red Sea region.

Abdi, along with his delegation, reportedly presented Eric Trump with an extensive dossier detailing the investment opportunities available in Somaliland. The primary focus was the Berbera Corridor, which is rapidly becoming a key gateway for regional trade. “We are not asking for aid; we are offering a partnership,” President Abdi told reporters after the meeting, emphasizing Somaliland’s desire for collaboration with businesses that prioritize stability and the rule of law.

In addition to the port, discussions also touched on potential luxury tourism and hospitality developments along Somaliland’s 850-kilometer coastline, an untapped resource that could rival some of the most coveted beach destinations in the Indian Ocean. These opportunities further cement the country’s bid to attract global capital through private sector involvement.

Geopolitical Tensions and Regional Implications

The timing of this move is significant, especially as Somaliland continues to seek international recognition while Somalia, its neighbor to the south, maintains a firm stance over its territorial claim to the region. While the Somali government has not officially commented on the Davos meeting, reports from Mogadishu describe it as a “diplomatic provocation” aimed at undermining the “One Somalia” policy.

For Kenya, the potential influx of U.S. investment into Berbera could present both opportunities and challenges. Currently, Berbera competes with the Port of Mombasa for control over key cargo routes, especially those serving Ethiopia. Should the Trump Organization and other American investors support Somaliland’s port expansion, the region could see a significant shift in its trade dynamics, offering traders in East Africa a more cost-effective alternative to existing routes.

As the World Economic Forum draws to a close, the message from Somaliland’s leadership is unmistakable: while formal recognition from the international community may remain elusive, they are ready to carve out a space for themselves in the global economy—one investment at a time.