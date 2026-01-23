SNP MP Calls for ‘Exclusion Zone’ to Prevent Protests Near Asylum Hotels

A senior SNP MP has expressed confidence that his party will back a proposed ban on protests near hotels housing asylum seekers, ahead of Scotland’s May elections. Pete Wishart, the MP for Perth and Kinross, announced plans to push for “exclusion zones” around asylum hotels to protect those inside from the harassment and intimidation seen at recent demonstrations.

Growing Calls for Action Amid Protests

The Labour-led government has faced increasing pressure following a series of protests against asylum seekers at hotels in towns like Perth, Aberdeen, and Falkirk. Protestors, some associated with far-right groups, have clashed with police and attempted to approach the hotels, prompting concerns about the safety and well-being of asylum seekers. Campaigners have warned that such protests, which often target vulnerable people fleeing war zones, are being exploited by extremists.

In response, Wishart has proposed creating buffer zones similar to those used around abortion clinics, but with a dedicated piece of legislation for asylum hotel areas. After a troubling protest in his own constituency, which saw far-right groups trying to break through police lines, he became further convinced of the need for these measures.

“I was shocked and appalled by what I saw,” said Wishart, recounting his experience at the Perth protest. “Far-right thugs were harassing people who had fled war zones. The situation was dangerous and deeply unsettling for everyone involved.”

Wishart has since held discussions with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who has expressed support for the creation of these exclusion zones. While the SNP is likely to endorse the proposal, the implementation will require fresh legislation. The Greens have also expressed their backing for the initiative, which is expected to be included in their manifesto for the upcoming elections.

Political Support and Opposition

Despite the widespread support from progressive parties, the Scottish Conservatives have rejected the notion of introducing exclusion zones for asylum hotels. A Conservative spokesperson confirmed that the party would not include such measures in their election manifesto, signaling potential challenges for the proposal’s broader acceptance.

Gillian Mackay, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, has emphasized the importance of the measure, citing the success of exclusion zones around abortion clinics in preventing harassment. “Safe access zones work, and they can help stop the abuse directed at vulnerable individuals,” Mackay stated. “The protests against asylum seekers don’t represent the Scotland I know and love.”

As the political debate over the issue intensifies, it remains to be seen whether the proposal will gain enough traction to become law before the May elections. For now, Wishart is pressing forward with plans to secure cross-party support for what he views as an urgent measure to ensure the safety of asylum seekers across Scotland.