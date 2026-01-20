Sirikwa Classic 2026: Eldoret Set to Host a Thrilling Cross Country Showdown

The Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour is gearing up for an electrifying return to Lobo Village, Eldoret, on February 14, 2026. This year’s event promises to be the toughest yet, with top-tier athletes, including World Cross Country champion Agnes Ngetich and bronze medalist Daniel Simiu, leading the charge. The fifth edition of this prestigious race will see both local and international talent battle it out on the red earth of Kapseret.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Agnes Ngetich, fresh off her victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, will defend her title at Sirikwa. The 23-year-old has been in stunning form, and her return to the course where she first rose to prominence adds extra excitement to the race. Joining her is Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, the reigning champion who is aiming for a historic third consecutive victory in this iconic event.

The Sirikwa Classic has rapidly established itself as one of the world’s premier cross-country races. With its difficult terrain and unpredictable conditions, the event challenges the mental and physical limits of even the best athletes. As Eliud Kipchoge, marathon legend and race ambassador, stated at the media launch, “Cross country is the school of athletics. It teaches you pain, it teaches you tactics, and it prepares you for the track and the road. To see athletes of this caliber returning to Lobo is a testament to the quality of this event.”

The event, now recognized as a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold event, has evolved into a global spectacle. The start list for the 2026 edition features not only Ngetich and Simiu but also a slew of top contenders from across Africa, including potential challengers from Uganda and Ethiopia. The competition is sure to be fierce, with all eyes on the leaders as they battle for supremacy.

The winners of the senior elite races will each walk away with a prize of USD 6,000 (approximately KES 900,000), a reflection of the event’s growing commercial stature. This substantial purse further elevates the prestige of the Sirikwa Classic and underscores the significant investment in Kenyan athletics.

Economic Impact on Uasin Gishu County

Beyond the athletes, the Sirikwa Classic serves as an important economic driver for Uasin Gishu County. Hotels in Eldoret are seeing near-full bookings as the event draws thousands of spectators from across the country and beyond. Local businesses are preparing for a surge in demand, with traders stocking up on goods in anticipation of the influx.

Race Director Ibrahim Hussein highlighted the broader impact of the event, saying, “We are not just running. We are building an ecosystem where talent meets opportunity, and where our local economy thrives on the sweat of our champions.” For the people of Eldoret, the Sirikwa Classic is a celebration of local talent and an opportunity to showcase their community on the global stage.

As the race day approaches, anticipation is building in Eldoret, a city that has long been a breeding ground for world-class athletes. For the competitors, it’s not just about winning; it’s about representing their country and their community. As Daniel Simiu Ebenyo put it, “When we line up, we are not just running for ourselves. We are running for the flag.”