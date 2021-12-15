Since the 1830s, Mark Meadows is the only ex-House member to be charged with criminal contempt.

For failing to appear for a scheduled deposition with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol disturbance, the House of Representatives voted Tuesday to recommend former White House top of staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt at the Department of Justice. Meadows is the first former House member to be charged with contempt in almost two centuries.

Meadows was found in contempt of Congress by a vote of 222 to 208, according to CNN. The Justice Department must now determine whether or not to file criminal charges against Donald Trump’s former chief of staff. Meadows was found in contempt of Congress by a House committee on January 6, which voted on Monday.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, both Republicans, voted in support of the referral, joining Democrats. According to The Guardian, the decision comes nearly two centuries after the House last voted to hold a former member in contempt in the 1830s.

Meadows was a member of the 11th congressional district in North Carolina from 2013 to 2020.

Meadows, as chief of staff at the time of the Capitol riot, “had a role in or was witness to important events leading up to and including the January 6th assault on the United States Capitol,” according to the select panel’s chairman, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, tweeted that the “bipartisan” vote on Tuesday night was a way of honoring “our commitment to the Constitution and the nation to unearth the truth of that sad day.” Meadows filed a complaint against Pelosi and the select committee on Jan. 6 last week, alleging that the committee issued “two too broad and unreasonably onerous subpoenas,” one of which demanded telco Verizon to turn over Meadows’ personal phone data. Meadows filed his case just hours after the panel announced that he would be charged with criminal contempt.

Meadows had previously submitted materials to the select panel, but he has subsequently declined to cooperate further, claiming executive privilege protection. According to NBC News, Thompson argued ahead of the House vote that the problem wasn’t about Meadows’ “refusal to cooperate with the subpoena to discuss the documents he himself turned over,” but rather about Meadows’ “refusal to comply with the demand to discuss the records he himself turned over.” Meadows has declined to appear before the committee for two scheduled interviews.

Meadows’ lawyer, George Terwilliger, said in a statement to NPR on Tuesday that his client has not stopped cooperating. “In terms of documents in his possession, he has been completely cooperative.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.