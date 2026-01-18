Simba Arati Aims for ODM Unity with Olive Branch to Rebels

Simba Arati, the Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to reconcile with party rebels while solidifying the party’s position within Kenya’s current government. Addressing growing internal divisions, Arati emphasized the need for unity, but with a clear commitment to maintaining ODM’s independence as the party cooperates with President William Ruto’s administration.

Reaching Out to Rebels

In a bid to quell party fractures, Arati announced plans to reach out to ODM members who had defected to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), urging them to rejoin the party before the upcoming 2027 elections. The governor of Kisii spoke candidly about the situation, asserting that any returning members must respect the party’s core values and the leadership of Raila Odinga. “We are a party with ideals that we must uphold,” Arati stated, reinforcing that any return must align with ODM’s principles.

Clarifying ODM’s Position

While ODM has agreed to cooperate with President Ruto’s government for the sake of national stability, Arati was quick to stress that the party remains politically distinct, emphasizing that it is in government to help Kenya move forward, not to abandon its values. “We are in government to help Kenya work, not to sell our soul,” he declared, signaling ODM’s intent to remain an independent and influential political force as it prepares for the 2027 elections.

The Deputy Party Leader also emphasized ODM’s ongoing efforts to increase support in Central Kenya, building on the foundation laid by Raila Odinga’s performance in the 2022 elections, where he secured over a million votes in the region. Arati made it clear that ODM’s vision for Kenya does not include compromising on its values, particularly with regard to issues like corruption and human rights abuses. The party, he warned, would not tolerate misconduct from any sector of government, including the current administration.

Arati’s remarks reflect a calculated political maneuver aimed at consolidating ODM’s position as it looks beyond the present government handshake. His outreach to party rebels and clarifications on ODM’s long-term goals underscore the party’s commitment to both national unity and its own political identity, with an eye on securing the ultimate prize in the 2027 general elections.