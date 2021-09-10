Sheriff Tears Into Woke Politicians’ Hypocrisy After Woman Wearing Gorilla Mask Attacks Larry Elder.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of Los Angeles County chastised lawmakers for ignoring a “hate crime” in which a white lady dressed as a gorilla attempted to hurl an egg at Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Elder, a conservative radio talk show presenter hoping to succeed Gavin Newsom in California’s recall election next week, was approached on the campaign trail in Venice Beach by a bike rider dressed in all black and wearing a gorilla mask.

Although a video of the woman attempting to throw an egg at the Black politician has received over a million views, news attention has been restricted.

One of Elder’s security guards was even hit by the pink-haired woman. A man in a gray T-shirt confronted the employee, and another person struck the same employee.

“How is this not a hate crime?” you might wonder. Villanueva posed the question on Twitter. “Because ‘woke privilege’ allows a white lady to attack a black man while wearing a gorilla mask without fear of being labeled a racist.”

Villanueva, a Democrat, told the Washington Examiner that “if the roles had been reversed,” there would be outcry. He believes that accountability should exist not only on the Republican side, but also on the Democratic side. He went on to ask why the governor of California did not condemn the “reprehensible behavior.” John McCain has previously defended former US President Barack Obama, according to Villanueva.

Gloria Romero, a former Democratic state senator, thanked Villanueva for his statement and then listed a number of politicians who had not condemned the act.

Megyn Kelly, a journalist, retweeted the video, writing, “Disgusting.” Shameful.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, claimed the incident received “zero condemnation or coverage,” which “tells you everything you need to know about the left and their media partners,” adding that racism receives media attention “until racism is directed at a Republican.”

Kyle Smith argued in an editorial piece for the New York Post that mainstream outlets have disregarded Elder’s racial attack. According to Smith, there were no articles on the incident on CNN, the Washington Post, or the New York Times. “If Elder had been a Democrat, the attack would have been labeled racist right away, and rightly so,” Smith wrote.

In an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, Christopher Tremoglie also addressed the subject, writing, “Republicans must insist Democrats repudiate the discriminatory insults against Elder.” Tremoglie called the attack “racial violence,” adding, “Democrats get it.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.