Seoul Lawmaker Under Investigation in Alleged Bribery Scandal

Independent lawmaker Kang Sun-woo and Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung are at the center of a high-profile bribery investigation, as authorities probe allegations surrounding election funding. The case, which emerged on January 23, 2026, is igniting intense scrutiny into the country’s political finances and the possible corruption of public officials.

Shifting Testimonies and Financial Deals

The investigation revolves around a claim that Kang accepted a 100 million won (approximately $76,000) bribe from Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections to help secure Kim’s nomination. The issue came to light when Nam, Kang’s former aide, was called in for questioning by the Seoul Metropolitan Police. Initially, Nam denied any knowledge of a financial transaction but later changed his story. After further questioning, he admitted that Kang had used the money from Kim as a charter fund, complicating the case significantly.

During a 21-hour interrogation, Kang himself insisted he was unaware of the money’s origin. He described being handed a shopping bag by Kim at a Yongsan hotel in January 2022, but claimed not to have known it contained the large sum of money. Despite this, the bag remained in Kang’s home for three months without him questioning its contents, raising suspicions among investigators.

The police have focused their attention on the shopping bag, which they believe contained the alleged bribe. Investigators are perplexed by Kang’s lack of inquiry into such a significant sum of money. As the police seek to clarify the conflicting statements from Nam and Kang, they are examining all possible angles of the case to determine if political favors were exchanged in return for financial support.

Further Allegations and Donations

The investigation has also uncovered additional transactions that could complicate matters further. Kim is suspected of having made two more substantial payments—82 million won in October 2022 and 50 million won in December 2023—using third-party names. These payments, which took place after the elections, are now under suspicion as potential political payoffs. Kang has stated that he returned these donations upon discovering they were made on Kim’s recommendation, but authorities remain skeptical about this explanation.

As the case continues to unfold, public debate has centered on the transparency of South Korea’s political funding system. Corruption scandals have long plagued the country’s political scene, and the ongoing investigation into Kang and Kim could lead to stronger efforts to reform campaign finance regulations. While authorities hope to clear up the confusion surrounding these financial dealings, the case is already highlighting the need for better oversight of political contributions and nominations.

The outcome of the investigation could have lasting implications for South Korean politics. If Kang and Kim are found guilty, it could lead to tighter controls on political donations and influence future elections. However, if no solid evidence emerges, it could further undermine trust in the justice system and lead to more cynicism toward political institutions.

As authorities continue their probe, all eyes are on the Seoul Metropolitan Police, which is sifting through statements, bank records, and other evidence in an effort to uncover the truth behind the mysterious 100 million won and its connection to the 2022 local elections. With new developments expected in the coming weeks, this case is set to remain a major political issue for South Korea.