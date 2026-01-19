Senegal Declares National Holiday After AFCON 2025 Triumph

Senegal has declared a national holiday to celebrate its historic victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after the national football team defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 in a thrilling final. The win, secured by a dramatic extra-time goal, has sparked nationwide celebrations in the capital, Dakar, and beyond.

A Stunning Final

The match, played in Rabat on Sunday, was a tense affair, with Senegal’s Lions of Teranga emerging victorious through a 94th-minute goal from Pape Gueye. The drama reached its peak when Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed a penalty in the second half, a moment that would prove to be a game-changer. The missed opportunity breathed new life into Senegal, who capitalized with a ruthless finish in the dying moments of extra time.

As the final whistle blew, jubilation erupted on the streets of Dakar. Thousands gathered in front of the African Renaissance Monument, watching the game on giant screens, their anxiety transforming into ecstasy as their team secured the title. One fan described the moment as “divine,” comparing it to a script from a Netflix drama.

Presidential Decree

In a symbolic gesture to honor the team’s remarkable achievement, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared Monday a paid public holiday. In his address, President Faye praised the players’ resilience and determination, particularly given the immense pressure they faced playing on Moroccan soil.

“This victory is a moment of immense national pride,” Faye said. “It reflects the spirit and strength of our team and nation.” The public holiday serves as a tribute to the footballers’ grit, with the entire nation coming together to celebrate their second-ever AFCON title.

The victory also positions Senegal as a dominant force in African football. Beating Morocco in their own backyard is a rare achievement, solidifying Senegal’s status as a powerhouse in the sport.

As the team returns to Senegal with the AFCON trophy, a hero’s welcome awaits them in Dakar. For the day, the country comes to a standstill as celebrations take center stage—today, no one works, today, they dance.