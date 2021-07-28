Senators Reach Agreement On Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill’s Major Points

After key senators revealed a compromise with the Biden administration on “important problems,” a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill could happen late Wednesday.

“On the major issues, we are in agreement. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, stated, “We are prepared to move forward.”

Senator Kirsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said the final elements are nearing completion.

“We are ecstatic to have reached an agreement,” Sinema added.

“We have the most of the text completed, so we will release it and then update it once the final pieces are completed.”

The deal’s original framework called for $1.2 trillion in spending over eight years, with $600 billion in new investment. Both parties had been unable to reach an agreement on spending.

Republicans had been unable to go forward with the measure due to concerns about how it would be funded and how much money would be allocated to transit, highways, water infrastructure, and broadband. The package is “more than paid for,” according to Portman.

According to parliamentarians, the agreement amounts to $110 billion for roads, $65 billion for broadband expansion, and $47 billion for environmental resilience.

Five senior Republican negotiators met with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who they claim was receptive to the agreement. Senators should be ready to vote to begin discussion on Wednesday, according to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has been “totally committed” to passing the bipartisan agreement before the August recess.

“Senators continue to make significant progress on both legislative tracks. Senators should be ready to vote on cloture on the motion to advance to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as tonight, according to Schumer.

To pass, the bipartisan plan needs 10 Republican votes and all 50 Democratic votes.

The bill has the potential to be a significant step toward rebuilding the country.

The Biden administration is pursuing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan through reconciliation, with the goal of expanding Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing care, as well as funding education, childcare, healthcare, and climate change mitigation.