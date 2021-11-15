Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont is retiring after 46 years in office.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced on Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022. After 46 years in the Senate, he intends to step down.

“While I will continue to serve Vermont, Marcelle [Leahy] and I have come to the agreement that it is time for me to hang up my gavel. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation of Vermonters who will continue this important work for our state. It’s time for you to return home. “I’m not going to run for re-election,” the senator said on Monday.

Senator Patrick Leahy is the current longest-serving senator and Senate President Pro Tempore, putting him third in line for the presidency. He is also the chairman of the Appropriations Committee.