Senator Masks, a Republican who refused to get vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.

A Republican state legislator in Alaska has tested positive for COVID-19 after previously refusing to be vaccinated and wearing a mask.

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Alaska, revealed on Facebook Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19, adding it was now her “time to tackle COVID straight on.”

“Who do you think will win?” she asked, adding, “I will tell you my formula when I overcome it.”

Reinbold also stated in her post that she considers herself “lucky” to have received Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that is thought to help cure COVID-19.

More thorough research, on the other hand, has revealed no evidence that the medicine is effective against COVID-19. Ivermectin is not currently permitted or licensed for use in treating COVID-19 in humans, according to the US Food and Drug Administration and other health regulators.

Reinbold is a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and masks. She was previously barred from Alaska Airlines following a disagreement with a staffer who ordered her to comply with federal transportation rules.

In an email to the Anchorage Daily News in April, Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson said, “We have advised Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her ongoing reluctance to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.”

Reinbold’s ban has since been reviewed by the airline, which has decided to keep it in place indefinitely.

This week, Reinbold is the second politician to test positive for COVID-19. Sen. David Wilson of Wasilla, a Republican, was also diagnosed with a new coronavirus this week.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, said he was feeling poorly but had tested negative for the virus.

COVID-19 infections are starting to fall across the country, according to the news. However, in five states, including Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, case numbers and hospitalizations remain high.

On Wednesday, health officials in the United States reported 121,457 new COVID-19 infections and 3,087 deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has seen 44,766,965 cases and 721,562 deaths since the outbreak began.