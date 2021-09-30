Senate Reaches Agreement To Avoid Government Shutdown: No Debt Ceiling Increase, But Iron Dome Is A Sticking Point

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., stated Wednesday evening that the chamber has struck an agreement to vote on a short-term funding package on Thursday, which should keep the federal government operating until December 3. The settlement does not include the contentious debt limit increase that Republicans have promised to veto, but it does include funding for Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System, which conservatives desired.

“We’re ready to take the next step. According to The Hill, Schumer stated, “We have an agreement on the CR, the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on it tomorrow morning.” The bill will finance the government through December 3, but due to language changes in the Senate, the House will have to approve it again before midnight Thursday and send it to President Joe Biden to avoid a government shutdown.

Last week, the House passed a government funding bill on a party-line vote of 220-211, but Republicans rejected it on Monday because it contained language that would raise the country’s borrowing limit. With a deal reached in the Senate, Democrats are abandoning their quest to extend the US debt ceiling until 2022. Senate Republicans are putting pressure on Democrats to raise the debt ceiling without GOP backing, but Democrats have so far rejected a reconciliation option that would allow them to avoid the filibuster.

The bill offers $6.3 billion in financing for Afghan refugee resettlement. According to CBS News, the resolution also includes $28.6 billion in disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana late in August and caused massive damage. However, according to NBC News, money for the Iron Dome could be a subject of disagreement.

Republicans plan to include Iron Dome financing, which was removed from the House measure because to leftist opposition. Last Monday, the House passed a separate defense measure, which included financing for the Iron Dome, by a vote of 420-9. When the bill returns to the House, it is likely that the Iron Dome money will become a point of contention.