Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, and Biden’s Economic Agenda Heads To The House

Following weeks of discussions, the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure on Tuesday by a vote of 69-30, allowing Democrats to advance President Biden’s economic agenda. The bill, which is the largest federal investment package in decades, needed 67 votes to clear the Senate and now must pass the House of Representatives.

The bill allocates $550 billion in new funding for transportation, water systems, telecommunications, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.

“Today is a fantastic day. We’ve reached an agreement after all of the lengthy, difficult negotiations, the stops and starts, and we’ve arrived. It’s a fantastic thing for America, a very good thing,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal has officially cleared the Senate, which is great news for everyone. I’m hoping Congress will bring it to my desk as soon as possible so we can go back to work on improving things.

Today is a watershed moment in history. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal was passed with bipartisan support in the Senate.

It will employ people in well-paying jobs like as providing broadband to every community, repairing lead pipes, and manufacturing electric school buses, among other things.

“This is long-term expenditure to repair, replace, and construct assets that will last decades. People’s lives are improved as a result,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Biden and officials of his administration applauded the bill.

“We are days, if not hours, from from seeing this historic legislation that will get us better roads, bridges, ports, and airports, a better future for our economy, and millions of jobs,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the bill is likely to significantly enhance the country’s outdated infrastructure, which has a C- rating.

The bill is part of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats are pushing for. Schumer is adamant about getting both proposals through the Senate before the August recess.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill would be brought up for a vote in the House until both bills pass the Senate. The Senate is anticipated to vote on the budget resolution in the coming days if the bipartisan bill passes.

Paid sick and parental leave, expanding Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing, subsidizing daycare, and universal pre-K are all expected to be included in the reconciliation measure.