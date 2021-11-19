Sen. Ted Cruz is suing the Library of Congress to get the term “illegal alien” removed from catalogs.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the Library of Congress (LOC) for removing the term “illegal alien” from catalog documents on Thursday, joining another senator in calling the move “politically driven.”

Cruz and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., protested the changes that replace “aliens” with “noncitizens” and “illegal aliens” with “noncitizens” and “illegal immigration” in a letter to the LOC that was posted on the senator’s website.

The decision is “nothing but a politically motivated and Orwellian attempt to manipulate and control language,” according to the letter. Cruz and Braun stated that the terms “alien” and “illegal alien” appear across a wide range of library works, making it easier for patrons to connect the terms to the information they require.

Furthermore, Cruz and Braun said that the word “illegal alien” is defined in the Immigration and Naturalization Act and has been used by the Supreme Court numerous times. After the Biden administration “made the political choice to urge U.S. immigration authorities to stop using the word ‘illegal alien,'” the LOC appears to have “followed suit,” according to the letter. “We enforce our nation’s laws while also upholding the dignity of every individual with whom we encounter,” the government wrote in a message to federal immigration agencies, adding that “language we use matter.” According to NBC News, several legislators who support the elimination of “foreign” language from official papers and regulations emphasized the importance of word choice.

Other adjectives like “lunatic” and “mentally retarded” have been eliminated from government statutes, according to Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas. “Words matter,” Castro added, “especially in the context of a sensitive issue like immigration.” He went on to say that the term “alien” is now used to refer to extraterrestrial entities.

“Illegal alien” and “illegal immigration” will be maintained for cross-referencing, but the new catalog headings “more correctly and clearly speak to the topics they cover,” according to an emailed statement from the LOC.

Cruz has gotten a lot of press in recent months for his anti-immigration remarks. Cruz submitted a new measure last month that aims to establish new ports of entry for immigrants in “Democrat-led towns” like Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

According to The Martha's Vineyard Times, the law, dubbed "Stop the SURGE Act," aims to move immigrants from South Texas to 13 new entry ports. According to Cruz, the bill will serve to relieve pressure on.