Sen. Graham, who has been fully vaccinated, has tested positive with COVID-19 and is experiencing ‘mild symptoms.’

Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Sen. Graham stated he had “flu-like symptoms” over the weekend and went to get tested on Monday in a series of tweets.

He went on to say that he only experiences “minor symptoms.”

“I was just notified by the House physician that despite being vaccinated, I tested positive for COVID-19. I started getting flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” the Republican from South Carolina wrote.

Graham expressed his gratitude for being fully vaccinated, believing that his situation may have been much worse if he hadn’t been.

“I’m delighted I was vaccinated because I’m sure I wouldn’t feel as good as I do now if I hadn’t been. “My symptoms would be significantly worse,” he wrote in his tweet.

Graham and a small group of fellow senators were spotted on a houseboat owned by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, prior to his statement, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Manchin, who is also completely COVID-19-vaccinated, later claimed that he had tested negative for the virus and that he and other senators did not celebrate on the houseboat.

According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, breakthrough infections occur in less than 1% of the completely vaccinated population. According to the Seattle Times, the study indicated that only 0.004% of completely vaccinated people needed hospitalization after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, according to a CDC study, people who are fully vaccinated but infected with the new coronavirus can still infect others.

According to NPR, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, stated in a statement Friday that “high viral loads suggest a heightened risk of transmission and aroused worry that, unlike previous variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”

The study’s findings prompted the CDC to change its mask recommendation, which now recommends that even fully vaccinated people use face coverings in public indoor settings.

“The masking suggestion was amended to guarantee that the vaccinated population would not unintentionally spread virus to others, particularly their unprotected or sick loved ones,” Walensky added.