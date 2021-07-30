Schumer claims he has the votes to move the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill forward.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed on Thursday that he had the support of all 50 Senate Democrats to press forward with the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

The plan is expected to include a number of high-priority items, including expanding Medicare to include dental, eye, and hearing services, supporting childcare, healthcare, and education, and tackling climate change.

Schumer’s remarks came after the Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure plan 67-32 on Wednesday, with 17 Republicans voting in favor.

Schumer has stated that both proposals will be passed before the August recess. In order to pass, the reconciliation bill will need the backing of all 50 Democrats, as well as Vice President Kamla Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

Senate is on track to pass both bipartisan infrastructure and reconciliation bills before the August recess, according to Schumer. @TPM https://t.co/pZsVPwiZJA

“We will move on on both tracks,” Schumer said. “I’m proud of my Democratic caucus for voting for this bill yesterday and vowing to move forward on the second track as well,” he added.

“The Senate must first adopt a budget resolution in order to pass the reconciliation bill, and we are on course to do so.”

Earlier last month, Schumer and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., agreed on a $3.5 trillion price tag.

“From what I gather, we’ll need 50 votes next week to approve a $3.5 trillion budget resolution,” Sanders stated.

Reduce income disparities Build long-term economic growth through strengthening the middle class and those aspiring to it.

That’s what one of the country’s finest economists expects would happen if big, bold infrastructure legislation is passed.

That is exactly what we shall do. pic.twitter.com/jNu02M7SXP

Some Republicans have criticized the ambitious plan, describing it as a “reckless tax and spending spree.”

Despite backing the budget resolution to get things started, some moderate Democrats have yet to commit to supporting the bill.

Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana, has stated that he will vote to start the discussion.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he supports the process and is willing to learn more about it. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, said she opposes the price tag but backs the process.