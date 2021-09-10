Sanders and Manchin are at odds over a $3.5 trillion debt-reconciliation bill.

Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who represent the Democratic caucus’ political polar opposites, have been squabbling about the cost of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has become the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s economic program.

Paid family leave, free community college, battling climate change, paying childcare, universal pre-K, and healthcare, as well as expanding Medicare to include vision, hearing, and dental care, are all included in the huge budget plan.

“No reconciliation bill, no deal,” says Bernie Sanders to Biden and Manchin. pic.twitter.com/a9j3Tf2xsS https://t.co/i74URGQvjX pic.twitter.com/a9j3Tf2xsS

Manchin has already declared that he will support the process of bringing the bill to the floor, but that he will not vote for a plan that is more than $1.5 trillion in size. Manchin has referenced the trillions of dollars already spent by the US government during the pandemic as justification for not going any more.

At a recent West Virginia speech, Manchin stated, “I said ‘hell no, Bernie,’ I’m not voting for three-and-a-half trillion dollars.” Manchin went on to say that he is “willing to collaborate” with Sanders.

Sanders, on the other hand, has been adamant on making the $3.5 trillion price tag the measure’s floor, after earlier proposing a $6 trillion bill that Sanders claims received “overwhelming approval” from the Senate budget committee.

“That $3.5 trillion is already the result of a tremendous, major compromise, and this package should at the very least contain $3.5 trillion,” Sanders told reporters in a conference call.

Sanders has even stated that he would be willing to travel to West Virginia to ask Manchin’s constituents to put pressure on him to vote for the bill. Progressives have stated that they are willing to defeat the bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the Senate in August if the reconciliation bill does not make it to the House floor.

“If they come after our child care and climate priorities, nothing would give me greater pleasure than to wreck a billionaire, dark money, fossil fuel, Exxon lobbyist crafted, ‘energy’ infrastructure bill,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been adamant about getting both proposals passed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that neither bill will be brought up for a vote in the House unless they are.

"There are some in my caucus who believe $3.5 trillion is too much, and there are some in my caucus who believe $3.5 trillion is too much.