Salasya Embarks on 14-Day “Peace Campaign” Amid Court Orders

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has launched a nationwide peace initiative, a move he hopes will help him avoid severe legal consequences and safeguard his political career. The 14-day campaign, which began today in Nairobi, comes in response to a court’s ultimatum that could cost the embattled legislator his seat.

The Court’s Ultimatum

The peace initiative is not driven by newfound moral convictions but by a court-ordered deadline. Salasya is under judicial scrutiny following an assault case involving a Kakamega MCA. The court has given him two weeks to demonstrate genuine contrition through public acts of peace or face a custodial sentence. This judicial experiment—requiring community service as a form of penance—places Salasya’s future in the balance.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Salasya declared, “I am a man of peace. The past is the past. We must heal this nation.” The statement, flanked by clergymen and youth leaders, marks the official start of what critics are calling a public relations stunt. Insiders reveal that the peace initiative is part of a plea bargain strategy designed to demonstrate rehabilitation in time to influence the court’s ruling.

Critics argue that the campaign, which is costing Salasya an estimated KES 5 million (approximately USD 38,000), is less about healing the nation and more about avoiding jail time. The financial expenditure is aimed at mobilizing crowds and media attention in key regions across the country.

Salasya’s History of Controversy

Salasya has long been known for his outbursts, including slapping an MCA at a funeral in 2024 and issuing threats to a magistrate. These incidents, combined with a pattern of violent confrontations, have led many to view this campaign with skepticism. Political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora weighed in, calling the situation a spectacle driven by Salasya’s political survival instincts: “In Kenyan politics, survival is the only ideology,” Manyora remarked.

As Salasya takes his campaign to Western Kenya, questions linger over whether this 14-day peace blitz will serve as a genuine turning point or simply a temporary interlude in a career defined by controversy. Public opinion is already forming, and the court’s decision will likely determine if the legislator can remain in office or face legal repercussions.