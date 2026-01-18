Ruto’s Strategy to Secure Mount Kenya Votes in 2027

President William Ruto has quietly retreated to the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri, where he is fine-tuning the plan he hopes will guarantee his re-election in 2027. In a series of secretive meetings with top United Democratic Alliance (UDA) strategists and influential figures from the Mount Kenya region, the President has been crafting a strategy focused on delivering rapid transformation through infrastructure development and agricultural modernization.

The ‘Singapore Dream’

Ruto’s vision for the region, dubbed the “Singapore Dream,” aims to modernize Central Kenya’s infrastructure and agriculture, positioning it as a showcase for national development. Rather than relying solely on political slogans, Ruto is placing emphasis on tangible economic results as the key to securing the Mount Kenya vote. Sources inside the Sagana meetings revealed that Ruto has been keen on a shift from pure political rhetoric to real, visible change for voters.

As part of the strategy, a new Sh50 billion infrastructure fund is being proposed to address complaints of neglect in Central Kenya, especially in regions like Kiambu and Murang’a, where Ruto’s political base has traditionally been strong. Additionally, Ruto has signaled a shift towards a broader, more inclusive government, even suggesting the potential involvement of opposition leaders to neutralize political threats and maintain stability ahead of the election.

Building Unity for 2027

The President’s call for a “unity of purpose” comes amid growing political and economic challenges. The ongoing détente with opposition leader Raila Odinga has been framed as an essential part of maintaining national stability, especially as Kenya recovers from economic pressures such as inflation, which currently stands at 6.8%.

In these behind-closed-doors discussions, Ruto’s remarks have underscored the importance of securing the loyalty of the Mount Kenya region, with senior figures reportedly quoting him saying, “The Mountain must not slip.” His commitment to protecting the livelihoods of farmers in the area was clear: “We must show them that their coffee, their tea, and their roads are safe with us.”

As the cost of living continues to strain many households, this focus on development could be seen as Ruto’s bid to strengthen his political capital in a region that remains critical to his 2027 ambitions. However, as the 2027 election cycle begins to take shape early, the question remains: will these promises be enough to address the growing concerns of ordinary Kenyans, or will they prove to be just another elusive dream?