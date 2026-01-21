Ruto’s Strategic Shift to Win Over Mt Kenya Ahead of 2027

President William Ruto has launched a high-stakes campaign to secure Mt Kenya’s vote in the 2027 election, employing a development-driven approach to fracture his key rival, Rigathi Gachagua’s influence in the region. Ruto’s “Bigger Cake” strategy centers on bypassing traditional political gatekeepers and connecting directly with voters through tangible infrastructure projects and economic aid.

As the battle for Mount Kenya intensifies, Ruto has moved beyond the emotive tribal appeals favored by Gachagua, focusing instead on the “politics of arithmetic”—a practical and calculated strategy designed to win over key constituencies within the region. In contrast to Gachagua’s rhetoric, which centers on ethnic identity and mobilization, Ruto is methodically using development as a tool to diminish his rival’s power and influence.

Dividing the Mountain

Having secured 87% of the region’s vote in 2022, Ruto is fully aware that replicating such a success requires more than just public sentiment—it demands careful, localized engagement. His new approach seeks to dismantle the region’s traditionally monolithic voting block by treating each sub-region—Meru, Embu, Kiambu, and Nyeri—as a separate entity requiring distinct negotiations.

Ruto’s strategy hinges on direct investments. He has been frequently visiting Mt Kenya, personally overseeing stalled projects like the Mau Mau roads, with KES 4 billion allocated for their completion, and distributing affordable housing units in Mathira, Gachagua’s own backyard. The aim is clear: present himself as a silent worker while making Gachagua appear as a vocal agitator with little to show for his efforts.

In a move to isolate his rival further, Ruto is empowering local leaders like Governor Mutahi Kahiga to bypass Gachagua, weakening the latter’s position as the region’s undisputed political figurehead. By doing so, Ruto aims to diminish Gachagua’s role as a gatekeeper for regional support.

Economic Leverage and Grassroots Mobilization

Ruto is also leveraging economic policies to strengthen his base. A revitalized Hustler Fund with higher limits is being rolled out, targeting the “Mama Mboga” demographic—small-scale traders who form the backbone of the region’s informal economy. Through these initiatives, Ruto is securing the loyalty of local communities by directly addressing their financial needs and providing liquidity.

Meanwhile, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has been tasked with rebuilding the party at the grassroots level. This initiative seeks to ensure that the 2027 election machinery is not reliant on a few regional power brokers but is instead deeply entrenched across the entire region.

For Ruto, this is more than just a battle for re-election; it is a fight for political survival. Losing Mt Kenya, a region that remains crucial to winning 50% 1 of the national vote, would make his re-election mathematically impossible. Gachagua, along with opposition figures such as Kalonzo Musyoka, knows this, which is why the political contest in Mt Kenya has taken on an existential tone.

However, Ruto is betting that the electorate’s desire for progress and tangible improvements will outweigh the emotional appeals of his rivals. As projects like the Kenol-Marua dual carriageway approach completion, and as rural markets begin to flourish under his administration, Ruto is presenting voters with a clear choice: continue the noise of political rhetoric, or embrace the quiet, yet transformative work of development.