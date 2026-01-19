Ruto’s 2027 Strategy: Rebuilding Mt. Kenya with Economic Growth

President William Ruto has outlined a strategic blueprint for his 2027 re-election campaign, aiming to stabilize and reclaim support in the crucial Mt. Kenya region. His plan, known as “Baking a Bigger Cake,” seeks to shift the political conversation from past divisions to a focus on economic expansion and development.

The “Bigger Cake” Vision

With the 2027 election looming, President Ruto is under pressure to secure the loyalty of Mt. Kenya voters who have grown increasingly disillusioned with his leadership. The fallout with his former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has deepened the region’s political divide. Ruto’s “Bigger Cake” initiative is designed to address mounting frustration, especially among coffee and tea farmers who feel the effects of ongoing economic reforms.

The strategy aims to consolidate the fractured political alliances within the region, particularly uniting the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee factions. Ruto’s government has committed to infrastructure investments, such as the completion of Mau Mau roads, with a KES 4 billion allocation. These roads are critical to the economic life of the region and its agricultural output.

In addition, the President seeks to empower grassroots communities by revitalizing the Hustler Fund, offering higher loan limits to small businesses, which will target the “Mama Mboga” demographic—a crucial part of his support base. The focus is clear: create tangible economic benefits that resonate with the daily struggles of ordinary Kenyans.

Gachagua’s Pushback

However, Gachagua has launched a robust counter-campaign, framing the debate around issues of identity and regional pride. He has been vocal about what he perceives as Ruto’s betrayal, accusing the President of marginalizing Mt. Kenya’s interests despite the region’s overwhelming support during the 2022 elections.

Political ally William Kabogo has echoed these sentiments, arguing that the region has lost its voice in the current administration. “Mt Kenya is safer with Ruto? That is a lie,” Kabogo remarked, fueling the perception that the community has been sidelined by Ruto’s government.

Political analyst Ngunjiri Wambugu suggests that Ruto’s political survival in the region hinges on increased visibility. “The President must camp in the region and engage with the people directly,” he stated. Wambugu’s advice emphasizes the need for Ruto to reassert his connection to the grassroots voters, reminding them of the promises made during his rise to power.

As the battle for Mt. Kenya intensifies, the region’s voters—who control about 30% of the national vote—hold the key to Ruto’s path to re-election. A failure to regain their trust could force Ruto to depend more heavily on regions like the West and Coast, where opposition figures like Winnie Odinga are gaining ground.

As the 2027 election cycle heats up, the promise of a “Bigger Cake” looms large. Whether this vision will materialize in the form of lower prices for essentials like unga (maize flour) and fuel, or remain a symbolic political slogan, is something voters will be watching closely.