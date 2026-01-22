Ruth Odinga Challenges ODM’s Push for Early Coalition Deal with Ruto

The internal rift within Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deepened as Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga publicly opposed the party’s bid for an early coalition agreement with President William Ruto. Her bold stance warns that such a premature pact could erode the party’s independence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ruth Odinga, a key figure within the ODM and the sister of the late opposition leader Raila Odinga, is drawing a firm line against what she describes as a strategic misstep. Speaking out against the Central Management Committee’s recent authorization for Oburu Oginga to initiate pre-election coalition talks, Ruth argued that it is far too early to commit to Ruto’s government. She expressed concerns that ODM’s move could be seen as compromising its ideological purity and alienating the party’s grassroots base, particularly in Nyanza and the Coast, where many believe the “Broad-Based Government” arrangement has not delivered significant results.

Internal Strife within the Odinga Dynasty

The dispute between Ruth and her brother Oburu highlights the growing division within the Odinga family and the ODM. While Ruth aligns with a faction of the party that advocates for maintaining independence from government influence, Oburu, a key ODM strategist, appears more willing to engage with Ruto for political leverage. Ruth’s opposition marks a clear divergence from her brother’s position, signaling a potential succession battle within the family as ODM approaches the crucial 2027 elections.

Ruth’s criticisms are not just about timing but also about leadership style within the party. She accused ODM leadership of sidelining party members by pushing for the coalition talks without broader consultation. “You cannot sell a cow without the owner’s permission,” she stated, underscoring her demand for a National Delegates Conference to decide the party’s direction.

Her objections come at a time when inflation is soaring at 6.8%, with fuel prices remaining a contentious issue for the public. Ruth argues that ODM risks losing its credibility and base if it aligns too closely with Ruto, especially as the government struggles to address the rising cost of living. According to her, the promised benefits of the “Broad-Based Government” have been slow to materialize, with development projects lagging behind expectations.

As ODM’s leadership continues to navigate the political landscape, Ruth Odinga’s opposition is poised to have lasting implications for the party’s unity and future direction. Whether she can mobilize enough support to prevent an early deal with Ruto remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: ODM’s internal divisions are deepening as the party approaches the 2027 election cycle.