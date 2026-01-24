Russia’s Deadly Strike on Kyiv Overshadows US-Backed Peace Talks

As high-level peace talks unfold in Abu Dhabi, Russia’s military has unleashed a devastating barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction. The timing of the attack, coinciding with the second day of fragile US-brokered negotiations, has sparked outrage in Kyiv, accusing Moscow of sabotaging diplomacy with violence.

Strike Amid Peace Talks

The overnight assault saw 370 drones and 21 missiles rain down on Ukrainian cities, causing fatalities and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Emergency services in Kyiv confirmed one death and dozens of injuries, as temperatures plummeted to -10°C, intensifying the suffering. Around 800,000 residents were left in the dark, facing the harsh cold while still grappling with the aftermath of the missile strike.

The attack, described by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha as “another night of Russian terror,” targeted key residential areas, heightening fears that Moscow is attempting to use terror tactics to push its territorial agenda. The foreign minister condemned the missile barrage as a direct assault on the negotiation process. “Putin’s missiles have not only hit our people but also the very table where peace talks are supposed to take place,” Sybiha said, signaling the deepening distrust between the two sides.

A Stark Contrast: Diplomacy vs. Bombs

The negotiations in the UAE, which involve Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Russian representatives, are seen as the first significant step under a new US-led peace framework. However, the violent escalation has overshadowed these talks, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that the bombardment has “pulverized” any remaining trust in the diplomatic process.

As diplomats in Abu Dhabi discuss ceasefire terms, Ukrainians remain trapped in bomb shelters, facing the brutal realities of war. The US delegation has condemned Russia’s actions but emphasized the importance of continuing the talks, warning that failing to negotiate would lead to prolonged bloodshed and devastation.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether these negotiations can yield meaningful results or if the peace process will be buried under the rubble of Kyiv.