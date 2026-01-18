Robert Jenrick Joins Reform UK After Tory Sacking

The former Conservative shadow minister’s decision to join Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party marks a significant turning point in British politics, exposing deepening divisions within the Conservative Party.

Jenrick’s High-Profile Defection

In a dramatic political shift, Robert Jenrick, the former Conservative shadow minister, has officially joined Reform UK, just hours after being dismissed by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. Jenrick’s sacking came after allegations that he was secretly planning to defect to Nigel Farage’s growing party. The announcement, made on January 15, 2026, in Westminster, underscores a broader realignment within the British right, with several Conservative figures leaving the party to join Reform UK.

Jenrick did not shy away from criticizing his former party. Speaking alongside Farage at a press conference, Jenrick declared, “Britain has been in decline. Both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain. And both are now dominated by those without the competence or backbone needed to fix it.” He expressed his support for Farage, stating that he believed Farage should lead the country and that he had no ambitions to take over Reform UK himself. “I want Nigel to be prime minister,” Jenrick affirmed.

The fallout from Jenrick’s move began earlier in the day, as Badenoch swiftly announced his sacking, removal of the party whip, and suspension from the Conservative Party. She stated that there was “clear, irrefutable evidence” that Jenrick had been plotting his defection in a manner meant to harm the party’s leadership. In response, Badenoch bluntly remarked, “It is not a blow to lose someone who lies to his colleagues. This has been a good day, bad people are leaving my party.”

Jenrick’s departure is part of a wider trend of Conservative MPs defecting to Reform UK. Jenrick is now the second sitting Tory MP to make the switch to Farage’s party, which has gained ground in national opinion polls. Other prominent defectors include former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and MPs such as Danny Kruger and Lee Anderson.

Reports suggest that Jenrick’s defection had been carefully planned. Conservative sources have revealed that he had left a printed copy of his resignation speech “lying around,” with others claiming he had prepared a “full speech and media plan.” It was also reported that Jenrick and Farage had dinner together in December 2025, indicating months of behind-the-scenes talks.

Farage seized the opportunity to make a statement, calling Badenoch’s reaction a “Christmas present” for his party. He emphasized that Jenrick’s move was driven by conviction, not ambition. “Nobody leaves a party which they’re the bookies’ favourite to be leader out of ambition. You do this out of conviction,” Jenrick echoed in his press remarks.

Despite the high-profile nature of his departure, Jenrick announced he would not call for a by-election or stand as a Reform UK candidate in his constituency, citing the Westminster system’s provision that MPs can change parties without requiring a new mandate from voters.

Political Reactions and Long-Term Impact

The reactions to Jenrick’s defection were swift and widespread. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticized Badenoch for not acting sooner on Jenrick’s alleged plotting, calling the Tory Party a “sinking ship.” He added, “The flood of Conservative politicians going across to Reform UK shows the Tory party is a sinking ship.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper also weighed in, accusing Jenrick of hypocrisy for blaming the Conservative Party for Britain’s decline, despite his own role in the party. She called the defection “two sides of the same coin,” equating Reform UK’s actions to those of the Tories.

Within the Conservative ranks, anxiety over the party’s future is palpable. Some fear that Reform UK is usurping their position as the main opposition to the Labour government. Farage himself suggested that the defection would have far-reaching consequences, stating that Reform UK is “replacing the Conservative Party as the opposition to the Labour government.” He hinted at future defections, even from Labour, signaling his ambitions for his party’s future.

In the wake of Jenrick’s exit, Badenoch acted quickly to replace him in the shadow cabinet, appointing Nick Timothy, a former aide to Theresa May, as his successor. Badenoch praised Timothy as a “true Conservative” and “formidable campaigner,” signaling her intent to stabilize the party as it faces growing internal challenges.

Jenrick’s defection is more than just a personal career move; it signals a deeper fracture within the Conservative Party and a shifting political landscape in Britain. With Reform UK gaining momentum, the coming months could bring unpredictable developments in the nation’s political future.