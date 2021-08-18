Republicans who oppose vaccination mandates and masks have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has been found in some Republican politicians who opposed mask and vaccine mandates.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, tested positive for the new coronavirus. The governor, who has been completely vaccinated against the virus, is not showing any signs or symptoms, according to his office.

“Today, Governor Greg Abbott was found to be infected with the COVID-19 virus. “The Governor has been testing on a regular basis, and today was the first positive test result,” according to the statement. “In the Governor’s Mansion, the Governor will isolate and test everyday. Governor Abbott is being treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody.”

Abbott earlier signed an executive order prohibiting school districts from requiring students to wear masks. Despite resistance from the state’s public health professionals, he also eliminated COVID-19 regulations, such as the mask rule, in March.

The Texas Republican is the latest in a long line of Republican lawmakers to contract the virus.

Sen. Andre Jaque, R-WI, stated on Monday evening that he and many family members tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He also revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia.

Sen. Jacque wrote in a text message to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I don’t know when I contracted COVID, but members of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I returned home from Madison.”

On Aug. 11, Jacque presented at two committee meetings without wearing a mask throughout at least one of the crowded hearings.

On Tuesday, Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-NC, reported that he and his wife, Viki, had both tested positive for COVID-19. Kidwell requested prayers for his wife, who was admitted to Beaufort Hospital, in a Facebook post updated Thursday.

“It’s 5:00 a.m. on Thursday. They were able to reduce her oxygen levels slightly. She complained about the food today, so I think she’s getting better. According to WITN, he added, “Please continue to pray for her.”

Kidwell has been a prominent opponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing. He previously stated that he will not wear a mask during a House floor debate in 2020. He’s also co-sponsored legislation prohibiting Gov. Roy Cooper, D-North Carolina, from enforcing vaccine mandates.

The North Carolina Republican has previously called the government’s vaccination campaign “manipulation” in Facebook posts.