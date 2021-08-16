Republicans React to Joe Biden’s Speech and Afghanistan Pullout Decision on Social Media.

President Joe Biden defended his choice to leave Afghanistan despite a Taliban takeover on Monday.

Many Republicans took the opportunity to criticize Biden’s choice.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming rushed to Twitter after the speech to claim that Biden had forgotten about Al Qaeda’s September 11 attacks.

“President Biden appears to have forgotten that the Taliban housed al Qaeda before and after the terrorist group massacred 3000 Americans on September 11, 2001. Cheney wrote on Twitter, “Biden’s surrender helps our terrorist foes, provides them a large new caliphate, abandons our allies, and ensures a longer, costlier fight for years to come.”

Biden was also attacked by other Republicans, including some who worked in Trump’s administration.

Biden’s admission that the impending turmoil in Afghanistan justifies our exit is shocking. This isn’t a civil war in Afghanistan. We relinquished control to a terrorist threat that, like before 9/11, now puts innocent Americans in danger. This is a significant, maybe deadly error.

“The buck stops with me…” he said, but he denied any responsibility for the calamity we’re witnessing.

Every president faces difficulties. In Afghanistan, this president has a struggle. In this task, he has completely failed to safeguard the American people. https://t.co/OG95IvWLDX