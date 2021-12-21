Republicans claim that Trump is the second-best US president in the last 40 years.

In a new poll, Donald Trump was ranked one of the best presidents in the United States during the last 40 years, trailing only Ronald Reagan.

Reagan, who served as president from 1981 to 1989, was voted the best president in the last four decades by almost 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. According to a new Pew Research poll, 37 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning participants thought Trump performed the best job as president.

At least 40% of Republicans who have not attended or completed college chose Trump as the most recent president, compared to 38% who chose Reagan. However, among Republicans with a college diploma, the latter won by a large margin (51 percent vs. 29 percent).

Barack Obama was chosen the finest president in modern history by 59 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, regardless of party affiliation. Only 5% named current President Joe Biden, who will finish his first year in the White House next month.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Democrats aged 18 to 29 believe Obama has been the best president in the last 40 years. Obama was also named by 69 percent of Black Democrats, 64 percent of Asian American Democrats, and 56 percent of Hispanic and White Democrats.

Overall, 35% of survey participants, including 6% of Republicans, voted for the 44th President of the United States as the best recent president.

Obama, Reagan, Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Biden are among the seven presidents who have served in the previous 40 years.

The poll results came after Trump departed office in January with the lowest job approval rating of any president in the last 75 years, at 41.1 percent. After a crowd of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was tallying electoral votes, his job popularity rating plummeted.

A week after the riot, the House voted to impeach Trump, making him the first president to be impeached twice.

Despite the events at the Capitol brawl, a Politico-Morning Consult survey conducted Dec. 11 to 13 found that 69 percent of Republicans still support Trump for a presidential candidacy in 2024.