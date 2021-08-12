Republican Senator Suspended on YouTube for Falsely Claiming Masks Are Ineffective Against COVID

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was barred from YouTube for a week on Wednesday for making false assertions that masks are ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Over-the-counter masks are ineffective. “They don’t keep you from getting infected,” Paul explained.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has had his YouTube account suspended for seven days. https://t.co/61f64nPJOF

A YouTube spokeswoman stated the video had been pulled from Paul’s channel and that he had received a “first strike,” which meant he wouldn’t be able to submit anything for a week.

“Regardless of speaker or political beliefs, we apply our principles similarly across our platform, and we make exceptions for films that provide extra context, such as countervailing views from local health authorities,” the statement stated.

After uploading a video of himself propagating inaccurate and misleading information on the coronavirus outbreak, Republican Senator Rand Paul was suspended from YouTube.

https://t.co/ECXRxLMKmI

The suspension, Paul said, was “dangerous and anti-free expression.”

“I haven’t lied or used expletives in any way. I have not disseminated false information. I’ve just shared the truth about what our government is trying to do to us, restricting our most basic liberties under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Paul added.

The interim suspension was also referred to as a “badge of pride” by him.

“I believe private corporations have the right to ban me if they so desire,” Paul stated. “In this situation, I’ll just channel my displeasure into ensuring the world is aware that Youtube is acting as a government arm and restricting their users for opposing the government.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has openly fought with Paul.

Masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health professionals, prevent the transmission of COVID-19.