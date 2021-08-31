Republican donors are uninterested in Trump’s 2024 campaign, preferring to focus on the midterm elections.

According to CNBC, top Republican Party contributors have resisted financing for former President Donald Trump’s possible 2024 candidacy, preferring to focus on the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump has been soliciting donations from his fans and amassing a big war chest for a future run in 2024 almost since he left the White House in January. While Trump remains the party’s most powerful figure, deep-pocketed donors have started shifting their support elsewhere.

Many contributors are following Trump’s political activities and are turned off by how his nonprofits spend money, according to unnamed advisers who spoke to CNBC. Several donors, according to one staffer, oppose Trump’s rallies, where he continues to spread false information about the 2020 race.

Trump, on the other hand, remains a popular figure in the Republican Party. Trump raised $1.5 million from affluent donors between July and August, according to Federal Election Commission donation records quoted by CNBC, including former Senator Kelly Loeffler, Texas banking entrepreneur Andrew Beal, and casino magnate Phillip Ruffin. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO in charge of election-related theories, was also a Trump fundraiser.

Republican contributors have been spreading their checks out to efforts to secure control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, rather than focusing on an election three years away. The Democratic Party of President Joe Biden is clinging to a slim majority in the House of Representatives and an equally divided Senate, which uses Vice President Kamala Harris as a tiebreaker on critical measures.

Donors are keeping an eye on the presidential election in 2024. According to CNBC, former Trump supporters such as Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and real estate mogul Stephen Ross gave to other Republican contenders such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. In July, a fundraiser in the Hamptons, Long Island, was hosted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is largely seen as the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination if Trump does not run. Former Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Wall Street billionaire John Paulson were in attendance.

Some of the most powerful donors have also been noticeably silent. Miriam Adelson, the widow of Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, has donated to a political action committee linked to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, but has not yet cut any checks for Trump. Robert and Rebekah Mercer, two of Trump's most generous donors since 2016, have not given to any of his organizations throughout his presidency.