Report on how Trump’s top executive evaded paying taxes for years.

According to indictment papers, a top official for the Trump Organization reportedly routed his salary to tuition and other unexplained business perks to escape taxes. He’s now being kicked out of the corporation’s subsidiaries.

Allen Weisselberg, 73, was charged with 15 felony counts, including grand theft and tax fraud, for allegedly disguising the incomes of top Trump Organization officials, including himself, in order to avoid paying taxes. From 2005 to 2017, he is suspected of understating his income by at least $1.76 million.

The 73-year-old chief financial officer rerouted part of his salary to fund tuition payments of more than $50,000 per year for each of his two grandkids, according to the 25-page indictment.

According to his son Barry Weisselberg’s deposition to Clifford Petroske, his ex-wife Jennifer’s divorce counsel, the payments to the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School began in 2012.

Former President Donald Trump signed the cheques that Jennifer would send to her children’s school, according to Manhattan prosecutors.

“From 2012 to 2017, Trump Corporation staff, including Weisselberg, arranged for tuition fees for Weisselberg’s family members to be reimbursed by personal checks drawn on Donald J. Trump’s account and signed by Trump,” according to the indictment.

“Despite knowing that the tuition payments were taxable revenue and were recorded as compensation by the Trump Corporation in internal records,” it said, “Weisselberg intentionally caused the tuition payments to be withheld from his personal tax returns.”

Despite living in prime Manhattan real estate, Barry, who also works for the Trump Organization, and Jennifer only listed $132,811 in wages, salaries, and tips on their 2010 combined tax form.

The Trump Organization paid for the 100 Central Park South property for six years, from 2005 to 2011, as corporate pay, according to the indictment.

According to The Daily Beast, Barry informed his former wife’s lawyer, “It was a business apartment, so we didn’t have rent.”

However, the indictment claims that the rent is part of his salary and hence taxable.

“The value of the accommodation provided to Weisselberg’s family member constituted income to that family member, and the defendants were required to disclose that income to the federal, state, and local tax authorities and pay withholding taxes on it. The defendants did not do so on purpose.”

Since then, Allen Weisselberg has been removed from the Trump Organization's board of directors, which now numbers at least 40.