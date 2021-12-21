Rep. Scott Perry of the Republican Party is the first sitting lawmaker to be summoned by the Jan. 6 Committee.

The House select panel examining the events of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has summoned Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., for an interview, marking the first time the committee has questioned a sitting lawmaker.

While the committee has yet to issue an official subpoena for Perry’s appearance, it has written a letter to the Pennsylvania representative formally requesting that he help with the panel’s investigation into the disturbance.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, chair of the select committee, wrote in the letter that the panel “seeks your voluntary participation.” The panel wants to talk about Perry’s alleged efforts to get former Justice Department employee Jeffrey Clark appointed as acting attorney general, according to Thompson.

Thompson claimed that Perry’s attempts to install Clark in the job were “evidenced” by then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Perry’s purported efforts to spread misinformation regarding the 2020 presidential election had been brought to the committee’s attention, Thompson noted. Perry must willingly submit his communications in the days leading up to the Capitol attack, according to the panel.

According to Politico, Rosen testified before Senate investigators in August about a phone contact with former President Donald Trump in which the latter inquired about Rosen’s thoughts on a draft complaint seeking to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rosen claimed in his testimony that he was able to persuade Trump that the lawsuit would be futile, according to persons familiar with the evidence.

According to The New York Times, the committee has been hesitant to issue subpoenas to sitting members of Congress. Thompson has already stated that if necessary, the committee will issue subpoenas to lawmakers in order to conduct investigations.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that Perry aided Trump’s efforts to overturn election results. Perry was sent by the former president to persuade Department of Justice officials that election results were rigged, according to a report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats in October. Perry’s involvement in the Capitol disturbance on Jan. 6 was also “especially significant,” according to the Senate committee. Perry, who has served in Congress since 2013, was one of Trump’s inner circle members who backed the ex-statements president’s that he would win the 2020 race over current Vice President Joe Biden. Perry complained to Pennsylvania’s election results on the House floor just hours after the Capitol violence.