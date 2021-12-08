Rep. Boebert organizes her own armed holiday photo shoot with children in support of Rep. Massie.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted a photo of herself and her children clutching high-powered firearms in front of a Christmas tree in response to social media anger directed at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) for a similar photo.

Boebert is photographed with her four children in front of a Christmas tree. Despite the absence of Boebert’s husband, each of the children is wielding a powerful weapon. Boebert does not appear to be carrying a weapon.

@RepThomasMassie, the Boeberts have your six!

@RepThomasMassie, the Boeberts have your six!

(However, there will be no extra ammo for you.) Happy Holidays!

ps. Santa, if you’re reading this, please bring ammo… pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr After 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley shot and murdered four people in a horrific school shooting in Michigan, the anger to Massie’s holiday family photo grew. Because high-powered firearms are frequently used in these tragedies, many people regard the holiday photographs as callous.

The photographs were also released around the time of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting, which occurred on December 14, 2012.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland High School Shooting in Florida, is a gun control campaigner who blasted Massie’s photo, which prompted widespread outrage online.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-NY, was among those who took to social media to express their displeasure over Boebert’s photo.

Where did Christ say, “Use the anniversary of my birth to use murderous weapons for personal political gain”?

LOL At Republicans’ years of cultural panic about society “erasing Christmas and its meaning” when they’re doing just fine on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4CI

Imagine being so pleased with yourself for being a worldwide embarrassment.

However, here we are.

Today, there was a threat of a shooting at my friend’s sister’s school. Fear caused an asthma/panic attack in a girl in her class. Although it turned out to be a false alarm, she was unable to obtain medical assistance for more than an hour. People suffer in a variety of ways as a result of people like you.

Four youngsters who died last week would have appreciated a word from you about your snobbishness… However, due of your fetish and those who share it, they will never get that opportunity.

Boebert, on the other hand, is known for inciting outrage and making inappropriate comments in order to draw attention to herself, a practice known as “outrage farming.”

Boebert, on the other hand, is known for inciting outrage and making inappropriate comments in order to draw attention to herself, a practice known as "outrage farming."

Boebert was chastised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her prejudiced attack on progressive legislator Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).