Redistricting Could Help Republicans Regain Control of the House in 2022.

The midterm elections are only a year away, and both parties are hoping to gain ground during President Biden’s remaining term.

The party that does not control the White House has generally benefited in midterm elections. Republicans will benefit from this, and redistricting is projected to boost them as well.

After the United States census is finished every ten years, redistricting takes place. Some states will gain seats as a result, while others will lose seats.

In 18 states, including Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, Republicans dominate redistricting. Based on freshly designed districts, some electoral experts believe Republicans could recover control of the House in 2022.

Three seats are likely to be added to Texas’ delegation, while two are projected to be added to Florida’s. Meanwhile, Republicans are anticipated to lose seats in Illinois, New York, and California, which could boost their chances regardless of job approval or other factors.

Republicans redrew the boundaries in 2011 and 2012, giving them an advantage for multiple election cycles. Gerrymandering is expected to be an issue in next year’s election.

“The persistent impacts of partisan gerrymandering, disproportionately by Republican-controlled legislatures, make it more difficult for Democrats to retain or win control,” said Bernard Grofman, a political science professor at the University of California at Irvine.

“In terms of packing in urban areas, we’ll continue to see racial and party gerrymandering,” said Allison Riggs, interim executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Despite the gerrymandered districts, Democrats were able to retake the House of Representatives in 2018.

Republicans just need to flip six seats to obtain a majority in the House, where Democrats now hold a 222-211 lead. In the Senate, there are 34 seats up for reelection in 2022, with 20 Republicans and 14 Democrats fighting for their seats. Republicans hope to gain ground in Arizona, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Georgia, while Democrats hope to gain ground in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Georgia, New Hampshire, and Nevada all favor Democrats, while Ohio favors Republicans. North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are all considered “toss-up races” right now.